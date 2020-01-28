McCormick & Company, Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] dipped by -3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $166.85 price per share at the time. McCormick & Company, Incorporated represents 133.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.03B with the latest information.

The McCormick & Company, Incorporated traded at the price of $166.85 with 1.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MKC shares recorded 656.03K.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated [NYSE:MKC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.72 to 174.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $172.71.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] sitting at +17.48 and its Gross Margin at +43.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10%. These measurements indicate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 32.57, and its Return on Assets is 9.04. These metrics all suggest that McCormick & Company, Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 148.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.79. Looking toward the

future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 127.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.33 and P/E Ratio of 31.79. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] earns $466,284 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.74. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated [MKC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.