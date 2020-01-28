Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI] took an upward turn with a change of 23.21%, trading at the price of $4.30 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 15.41K shares for that time period. OBCI monthly volatility recorded 4.14%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.24%. PS value for OBCI stocks is 0.80 with PB recorded at 1.09.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [NASDAQ:OBCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.90 to 4.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 3 Apr (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI] sitting at +8.87 and its Gross Margin at +34.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.68, and its Return on Assets is 8.32. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OBCI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.02. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.09 and P/E Ratio of 14.87. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI] earns $274,997 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.81 and its Current Ratio is 7.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI] has 9.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.90 to 4.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 13.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.42. This RSI suggests that Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. [OBCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.