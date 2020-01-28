PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] dipped by -2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $75.17 price per share at the time. PACCAR Inc represents 341.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.63B with the latest information.

The PACCAR Inc traded at the price of $75.17 with 2.34 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PCAR shares recorded 1.49M.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.26 to 81.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.79.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at +10.88 and its Gross Margin at +14.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not gener

ating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 26.38, and its Return on Assets is 8.97. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.72 and P/E Ratio of 10.75. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] earns $839,325 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 341.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.26 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 1.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.