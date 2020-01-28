Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] took an upward turn with a change of -2.17%, trading at the price of $22.99 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.56M shares for that time period. PK monthly volatility recorded 1.82%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.34%. PS value for PK stocks is 2.00 with PB recorded at 0.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 33.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at +14.87 and its Gross Margin at +19.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.07, and its Return on Assets is 4.93. These metrics suggest that this Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.36, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.94 and P/E Ratio of 19.75. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] earns $5,294,004 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.45 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 236.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.