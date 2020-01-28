Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] took an upward turn with a change of -0.72%, trading at the price of $312.53 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Paycom Software, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 601.64K shares for that time period. PAYC monthly volatility recorded 2.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.24%. PS value for PAYC stocks is 25.81 with PB recorded at 37.93.

Paycom Software, Inc. [NYSE:PAYC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 139.10 to 324.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $314.81.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] sitting at +30.67 and its Gross Margin at +81.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.30%. These measurements indicate that Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 64.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.90%. Its Return on Equity is 58.24, and its Return on Assets is 9.52. These metrics all suggest that Paycom Software, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 78.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.81 and P/E Ratio of 109.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] earns $185,684 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 70.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] has 57.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 139.10 to 324.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.26. This RSI suggests that Paycom Software, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. [PAYC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.