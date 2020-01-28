PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] stock went down by -4.62% or -1.3 points down from its previous closing price of $28.11. The stock reached $26.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PBF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -13.54% in the period of the last 7 days. PBF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.29, at one point touching $26.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.29. The 52-week high currently stands at $37.03 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -23.49% after the recent low of $21.09. PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.09 to 37.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.11. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 13 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] sitting at +1.82 and its Gross Margin at +2.83, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 5.09, and its Return on Assets is 1.58. These metrics suggest that this PBF Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] earns $8,323,972 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 32.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has 121.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.09 to 37.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 4.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] a Reliable Buy?

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.