Polaris Inc. [PII] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $95.88 after PII shares went up by 5.39% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.05 to 104.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.98.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Polaris Inc. [PII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Polaris Inc. [PII] sitting at +6.57 and its Gross Margin at +23.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.90%. Its Return on Equity is 37.28, and its Return on Assets is 9.29. These metrics all suggest that Polaris Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Polaris Inc. [PII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 226.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 218.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Polaris Inc. [PII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.50 and P/E Ratio of 18.83. These metrics all suggest that Polaris Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Polaris Inc. [PII] earns $506,545 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Polaris Inc. [PII] has 60.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.05 to 104.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 2.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Polaris Inc. [PII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Polaris Inc. [PII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.