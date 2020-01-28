PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] opened at N/A and closed at $36.19 a share within trading session on 01/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $36.69.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] had 1.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.15%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $28.55 during that period and PPL managed to take a rebound to $36.82 in the last 52 weeks.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.55 to 36.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.19.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 13 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at +36.63 and its Gross Margin at +40.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.20%. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 16.28, and its Return on Assets is 4.30. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PPL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPL Corporation [PPL] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 188.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 172.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.12 and P/E Ratio of 14.90. These metrics all suggest that PPL Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PPL Corporation [PPL] earns $625,603 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.47 and its Current Ratio is 0.53. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 720.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.55 to 36.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPL Corporation [PPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.