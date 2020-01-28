Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] shares went higher by 1.64% from its previous closing of $10.08, now trading at the price of $10.24, also adding 0.16 points. Is RLGY stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 994112 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RLGY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 113.37M float and a +1.19% run over in the last seven days. RLGY share price has been hovering between $18.53 and $4.33 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.33 to 18.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.08. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 28 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] sitting at +4.51 and its Gross Margin at +17.32, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 5.56, and its Return on Assets is 1.87. These metrics suggest that this Realogy Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 121.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] earns $533,246 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has 114.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.33 to 18.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 3.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] a Reliable Buy?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.