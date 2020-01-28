Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.[SGMO] stock saw a move by -4.27% on Thursday, touching 2.15 million. Based on the recent volume, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SGMO shares recorded 115.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] stock additionally went down by -14.22% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SGMO stock is set at -37.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SGMO shares showcased -41.24% decrease. SGMO saw -48.38% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.70% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.26 to 13.91. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] sitting at -88.87.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.10%. Its Return on Equity is -24.65, and its Return on Assets is -15.58. These metrics suggest that this Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able

to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.95.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] earns $279,642 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.23 and its Current Ratio is 5.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] has 115.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $830.80M. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.75, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] a Reliable Buy?

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. [SGMO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.