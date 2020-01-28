Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] took an upward turn with a change of 2.61%, trading at the price of $24.79 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 776.18K shares for that time period. SEM monthly volatility recorded 1.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.50%. PS value for SEM stocks is 0.60 with PB recorded at 4.16.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [NYSE:SEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.96 to 24.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.16.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] sitting at +8.27 and its Gross Margin at +10.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.40%. Its Return on Equity is 16.39, and its Return on Assets is 2.40. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 413.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.64. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 404.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.05 and P/E Ratio of 23.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] earns $107,882 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.41 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] has 131.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.96 to 24.60. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 2.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.