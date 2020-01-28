Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] saw a change by 15.58% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.75. The company is holding 2.48M shares with keeping 2.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 39.62% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -83.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.51%, trading +27.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.48M shares valued at 999208 were bought and sold.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 10.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.51.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 13 Mar (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] sitting at -7318.95 and its Gross Margin at -16.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -3.33. Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

the focus to workforce efficiency, Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] earns $5,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock's Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 10.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 10.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.