SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] opened at N/A and closed at $11.48 a share within trading session on 01/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.20.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] had 6.4 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.95M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $7.76 during that period and SLM managed to take a rebound to $11.84 in the last 52 weeks.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.76 to 11.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.48.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 15 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at +29.72 and its Gross Margin at +63.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00%. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.90, and its Return on Assets is 2.01. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be

quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 166.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SLM Corporation [SLM] earns $1,107,204 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

SLM Corporation [SLM] has 424.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.76 to 11.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 4.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.99. This RSI suggests that SLM Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.