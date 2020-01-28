Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] dipped by -2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $68.94 price per share at the time. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. represents 101.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.02B with the latest information.

The Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $68.94 with 2.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPR shares recorded 1.19M.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:SPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.12 to 100.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 7 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR] sitting at +11.84 and its Gross Margin at +15.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.30%. Its Return on Equity is 40.58, and its Return on Assets is 11.26. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 10.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 150.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.22 and P/E Ratio of 11.31. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR] earns $424,824 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR] has 101.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.12 to 100.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 4.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [SPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.