Steel Dynamics, Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] stock went down by -1.33% or -0.41 points down from its previous closing price of $30.75. The stock reached $30.34 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, STLD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -8.64% in the period of the last 7 days.

STLD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $30.5867, at one point touching $29.68. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $30.5867. The 52-week high currently stands at $39.35 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -14.39% after the recent low of $25.02.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.02 to 39.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 27 Apr (In 91 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] sitting at +14.38 and its Gross Margin at +19.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.50%. Its Return on Equity is 34.54, and its Return on Assets is 17.29. These metrics all suggest that Steel Dynamics, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 60.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.99 and P/E Ratio of 10.01. These metrics all suggest that Steel Dynamics, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] earns $1,441,688 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.13 and its Current Ratio is 3.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has 215.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.02 to 39.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.