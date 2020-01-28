The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] gained by 1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $159.96 price per share at the time. The Clorox Company represents 125.82M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.13B with the latest information.

The The Clorox Company traded at the price of $159.96 with 2.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLX shares recorded 879.50K.

The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 143.58 to 166.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $158.28.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 4 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Clorox Company [CLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Clorox Company [CLX] sitting at +17.81 and its Gross Margin at +43.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that The Clorox Company [CLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.30%. Its Return on Equity is 127.63, and its Return on Assets is 16.12. These metrics all suggest that The Clorox Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Clorox Company [CLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 479.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 409.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.03 and P/E Ratio of 25.38. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Clorox Company [CLX] earns $706,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.55 and its Current Ratio is 0.91. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Clorox Company [CLX] has 125.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 143.58 to 166.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.05. This RSI suggests that The Clorox Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Clorox Company [CLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Clorox Company [CLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.