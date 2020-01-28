TRI Pointe Group, Inc.[TPH] stock saw a move by 2.64% on Thursday, touching 1.05 million. Based on the recent volume, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TPH shares recorded 137.54M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] stock could reach median target price of $17.00.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] stock additionally went up by +1.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TPH stock is set at 32.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.37% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TPH shares showcased 19.87% increase. TPH saw -0.65% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.96% compared to high within the same period of time.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [NYSE:TPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 16.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] sitting at +10.86 and its Gross Margin at +21.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.54, and its Return on Assets is 7.02. These metrics suggest that this TRI Pointe Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.24 and P/E Ratio of 12.61. These metrics all suggest that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] earns $2,273,691 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 36.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 4.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] has 137.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 16.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. [TPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.