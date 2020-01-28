Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] opened at N/A and closed at $7.66 a share within trading session on 01/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.49% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.01. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] had 1.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.82M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $7.16 during that period and TUP managed to take a rebound to $38.53 in the last 52 weeks. Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.16 to 38.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.66. Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 25 Feb (In 28 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] sitting at +15.03 and its Gross Margin at +66.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.30%. Its Return on Assets is 11.56. []).push({}); []).push({});

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 135.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] earns $172,475 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] has 48.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $373.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.16 to 38.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.