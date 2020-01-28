The share price of Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] inclined by $185.68, presently trading at $178.47. The company’s shares saw 19.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $149.09 recorded on 01/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as UNP fall by -3.70% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.55% compared to -6.85 of all time high it touched on 01/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.79%, while additionally gaining 10.89% during the last 12 months. Union Pacific Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $189.42. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.95% increase from the current trading price.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.09 to 188.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $185.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at +37.30 and its Gross Margin at +41.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 26.35, and its Return on Assets is 10.11. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.64. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 52.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.00 and P/E Ratio of 21.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] earns $544,047 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 699.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $124.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.09 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 2.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.