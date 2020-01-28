Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] opened at N/A and closed at $3.47 a share within trading session on 01/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 22.77% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] had 2.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 284.30K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.22 during that period and CDTX managed to take a rebound to $4.34 in the last 52 weeks.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 27 Feb (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.55.

What about valuation?

This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.79. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has 32.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $138.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 4.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 248.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.30, which indicates that it is 16.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.