Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] opened at N/A and closed at $67.10 a share within trading session on 01/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $66.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] had 2.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $52.23 during that period and MNST managed to take a rebound to $68.01 in the last 52 weeks.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at +34.41 and its Gross Margin at +60.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.60%. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.30%. Its Return on Equity is 26.46, and its Return on Assets is 20.76. These metrics all suggest that Monster Beverage Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 0.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.90 and P/E Ratio of 33.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] earns $1,211,707 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.54 and its Current Ratio is 3.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 534.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.23 to 68.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 1.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.