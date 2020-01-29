Agenus Inc. [AGEN] saw a change by 2.56% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.80. The company is holding 132.73M shares with keeping 105.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 77.99% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.63%, trading +59.41% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 132.73M shares valued at 1.37 million were bought and sold.

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.13 to 4.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.70.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] sitting at -340.25.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] earns $125,114 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 35.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] has 132.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $491.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.13 to 4.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 3.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agenus Inc. [AGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agenus Inc. [AGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.