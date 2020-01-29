Avinger, Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] stock went down by -24.23% or -0.21 points down from its previous closing price of $0.87. The stock reached $0.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AVGR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -41.12% in the period of the last 7 days.
AVGR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.9299, at one point touching $0.83. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.9299. The 52-week high currently stands at $12.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -75.45% after the recent low of $0.77.
Avinger, Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 12.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.87.
Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 4 Mar (In 35 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Avinger, Inc. [AVGR]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avinger, Inc. [AVGR] sitting at -278.80 and its Gross Margin at +17.49.
Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avinger, Inc. [AVGR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.18, while its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.31. Avinger, Inc. [AVGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Avinger, Inc. [AVGR] earns $105,533 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.28 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Avinger, Inc. [AVGR] has 10.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 12.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.71% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 12.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is Avinger, Inc. [AVGR] a Reliable Buy?
Avinger, Inc. [AVGR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.