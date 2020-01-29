Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.06%, trading at the price of $16.09 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Brandywine Realty Trust shares have an average trading volume of 1.56M shares for that time period. BDN monthly volatility recorded 1.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.05%. PS value for BDN stocks is 4.93 with PB recorded at 1.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 16.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] sitting at +8.07 and its Gross Margin at +27.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.45, and its Return on Assets is 3.36. These metrics suggest that this Brandywine Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.42.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 20.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] earns $1,640,760 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has 175.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 16.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.