Brinker International, Inc. [NYSE: EAT] shares went higher by 2.83% from its previous closing of $43.79, now trading at the price of $45.03, also adding 1.24 points. Is EAT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EAT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 36.78M float and a +3.51% run over in the last seven days. EAT share price has been hovering between $47.57 and $36.44 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Brinker International, Inc. [NYSE:EAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.44 to 47.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.79.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] sitting at +6.78 and its Gross Margin at +11.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 48.70%. Its Return on Assets

is 11.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 277.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 93.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] earns $57,312 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 52.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.25 and its Current Ratio is 0.42. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] has 37.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.44 to 47.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.25, which indicates that it is 2.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. [EAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.