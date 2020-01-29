C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] opened at N/A and closed at $78.47 a share within trading session on 01/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $77.88.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] had 2.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.68M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.79%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $74.12 during that period and CHRW managed to take a rebound to $92.72 in the last 52 weeks.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.12 to 92.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.47.

Fundamental Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] sitting at +5.48 and its Gross Margin at +8.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Equity is 43.99, and its Return on Assets is 15.34. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.77, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.89 and P/E Ratio of 16.22. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] earns $1,089,711 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.92 and its Current Ratio is 1.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] has 134.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.12 to 92.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.