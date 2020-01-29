Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] took an upward turn with a change of 1.94%, trading at the price of $72.87 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.45M shares for that time period. CDAY monthly volatility recorded 2.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.61%. PS value for CDAY stocks is 13.14 with PB recorded at 5.61.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.68 to 74.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] sitting at +6.69 and its Gross Margin at +47.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -2.87, and its Return on Assets is -0.63. These metrics suggest that this Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning

to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 98.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 414.06 and P/E Ratio of 135.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] earns $167,957 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has 144.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.68 to 74.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.98. This RSI suggests that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] a Reliable Buy?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.