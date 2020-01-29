Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ: CBLI] opened at N/A and closed at $2.79 a share within trading session on 01/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -20.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ: CBLI] had 791203 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 342.33K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 35.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 25.31%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.50 during that period and CBLI managed to take a rebound to $4.90 in the last 52 weeks.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 4.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.79.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 5 Mar (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] sitting at -421.72.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 320.00%. Its Return

on Equity is -966.05, and its Return on Assets is -51.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CBLI financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] earns $71,137 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 4.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] has 12.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 4.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 344.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 35.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.