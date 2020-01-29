The share price of Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] inclined by $70.10, presently trading at $69.71. The company’s shares saw 13.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $61.60 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CL fall by -2.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.93% compared to -1.58 of all time high it touched on 01/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.65%, while additionally gaining 11.11% during the last 12 months. Colgate-Palmolive Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $71.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.87% increase from the current trading price.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.60 to 76.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.10.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Fri 31 Jan (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at +24.77 and its Gross Margin at +59.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00%. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital

is 57.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.60%. Its Return on Assets is 19.33.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] earns $450,551 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 857.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.60 to 76.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 1.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.