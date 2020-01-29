Commvault Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CVLT] gained by 8.12% on the last trading session, reaching $48.18 price per share at the time. Commvault Systems, Inc. represents 44.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99B with the latest information. The Commvault Systems, Inc. traded at the price of $48.18 with 1.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CVLT shares recorded 448.45K. Commvault Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:CVLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.73 to 69.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.56. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed). Fundamental Analysis of Commvault Systems, Inc. [CVLT] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Commvault Systems, Inc. [CVLT] sitting at +2.91 and its Gross Margin at +82.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.50%. Its Return on Equity is 0.90, and its Return on Assets is 0.43. These metrics suggest that this Commvault Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31. Commvault Systems, Inc. [CVLT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Commvault Systems, Inc. [CVLT] earns $277,826 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.01 and its Current Ratio is 2.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Commvault Systems, Inc. [CVLT] has 44.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.73 to 69.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 2.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Commvault Systems, Inc. [CVLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. [CVLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.