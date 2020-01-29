The share price of Digital Turbine, Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] inclined by $7.01, presently trading at $6.89. The company’s shares saw 229.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.09 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APPS fall by -9.10% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.75% compared to -0.69 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.73%, while additionally gaining 220.47% during the last 12 months. Digital Turbine, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.24% increase from the current trading price.

Digital Turbine, Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.09 to 9.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] sitting at +3.33 and its Gross Margin at +33.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity

is -13.44, and its Return on Assets is -5.08. These metrics suggest that this Digital Turbine, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 213.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] earns $643,286 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] has 83.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $571.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.09 to 9.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 229.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 5.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.