Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] stock went up by 0.11% or 0.11 points up from its previous closing price of $96.10. The stock reached $96.21 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DUK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

DUK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $97.0857, at one point touching $96.03. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $97.0857. The 52-week high currently stands at $97.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.33% after the recent low of $84.28.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.28 to 97.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] sitting at +22.22 and its Gross Margin at +27.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.19, and its Return on Assets is 1.80. These metrics suggest that this Duke Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Energy Corporation

[DUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 116.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.50 and P/E Ratio of 19.90. These metrics all suggest that Duke Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] earns $815,112 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.65. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has 752.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.28 to 97.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 0.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.09. This RSI suggests that Duke Energy Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.