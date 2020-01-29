Duke Realty Corporation[DRE] stock saw a move by 0.28% on Thursday, touching 1.19 million. Based on the recent volume, Duke Realty Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DRE shares recorded 365.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock could reach median target price of $37.00.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock additionally went up by +2.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DRE stock is set at 23.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DRE shares showcased 8.18% increase. DRE saw 0.00% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.96% compared to high within the same period of time.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.83 to 36.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.22.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] sitting at +14.61 and its Gross Margin at +29.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.90%. These measurements indicate that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.23, and its Return on Assets is 4.98. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or

decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DRE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.54 and P/E Ratio of 32.57. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] earns $2,371,618 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has 365.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.83 to 36.32.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 1.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.