Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] shares went higher by 1.24% from its previous closing of $32.24, now trading at the price of $32.64, also adding 0.4 points. Is ENPH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ENPH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 95.54M float and a +2.97% run over in the last seven days. ENPH share price has been hovering between $35.42 and $6.60 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.60 to 35.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.24.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 25 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] sitting at +2.06 and its Gross Margin at +29.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Assets is -4.57.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,411.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is

0.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,049.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 221.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 65.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.21 and P/E Ratio of 94.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] earns $740,419 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.40 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] has 119.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.60 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 394.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 5.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. [ENPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.