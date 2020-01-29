Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] took an upward turn with a change of 1.11%, trading at the price of $27.24 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have an average trading volume of 5.60M shares for that time period. EPD monthly volatility recorded 1.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.04%. PS value for EPD stocks is 1.75 with PB recorded at 2.43.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.04 to 30.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at +14.30 and its Gross Margin at +14.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.89, and its Return on Assets is 7.45. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 4.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 103.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.67 and P/E Ratio of 12.58. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] earns $5,266,057 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.04 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 2.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.