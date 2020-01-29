Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] took an upward turn with a change of -0.24%, trading at the price of $36.71 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Healthpeak Properties, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.79M shares for that time period. PEAK monthly volatility recorded 1.54%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.46%. PS value for PEAK stocks is 9.59 with PB recorded at 3.04.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] sitting at +11.82 and its Gross Margin at +32.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 18.82, and its Return on Assets is 7.90. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PEAK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.17 and P/E Ratio of 21.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] earns $9,187,507 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has 498.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.