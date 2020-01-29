Hecla Mining Company[HL] stock saw a move by 3.12% on Thursday, touching 2.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Hecla Mining Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HL shares recorded 497.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock could reach median target price of $3.50.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock additionally went down by -4.79% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -15.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HL stock is set at 15.66% by far, with shares price recording returns by 37.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HL shares showcased 50.79% increase. HL saw -15.38% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 145.45% compared to high within the same period of time.

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 3.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hecla Mining Company [HL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hecla Mining Company [HL] sitting at -3.38 and its Gross Margin at +4.29, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.40%. Its Return on Equity is -1.67, and its Return on Assets is -1.05. These metrics suggest that this Hecla Mining Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.86.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hecla Mining Company [HL] earns $326,159 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] has 497.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 3.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 4.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hecla Mining Company [HL] a Reliable Buy?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.