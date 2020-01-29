Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] took an upward turn with a change of -0.25%, trading at the price of $36.22 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.89 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 848.65K shares for that time period. HPP monthly volatility recorded 1.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.66%. PS value for HPP stocks is 6.94 with PB recorded at 1.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [NYSE:HPP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.10 to 37.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.31.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] sitting at +8.99 and its Gross Margin at +29.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.74, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.59.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.79 and P/E Ratio of 126.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] earns $2,357,733 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] has 153.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.10 to 37.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 1.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.