Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went down by -8.03% or -0.35 points down from its previous closing price of $4.36. The stock reached $4.01 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, INO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +18.46% in the period of the last 7 days.
INO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.68, at one point touching $4.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $5.68. The 52-week high currently stands at $5.95 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -9.36% after the recent low of $1.91.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 5.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.36.
Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 41 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] sitting at -308.68.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -110.80%. Its Return on Equity is -84.57, and its Return on Assets is -60.92. These metrics suggest that this Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 34.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.47.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] earns $108,477 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.49 and its Current Ratio is 2.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] has 98.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $429.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 5.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.40% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 16.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.