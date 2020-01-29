Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] saw a change by 0.29% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $17.47. The company is holding 141.71M shares with keeping 141.71M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.96% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -0.63% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.63%, trading +12.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 141.71M shares valued at 790710 were bought and sold.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at -16.24 and its Gross Margin at +90.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.39. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 667.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.14.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -76.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.30 and P/E Ratio of 124.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 141.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 0.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.