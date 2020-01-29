First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] shares went lower by -2.23% from its previous closing of $9.87, now trading at the price of $9.65, also adding -0.22 points. Is FBP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.61 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FBP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 213.82M float and a -5.02% run over in the last seven days. FBP share price has been hovering between $11.94 and $9.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of First BanCorp. [FBP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First BanCorp. [FBP] sitting at +27.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20%. These measurements indicate that First BanCorp. [FBP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.30, and its Return on Assets is 1.64. These metrics suggest that this First BanCorp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, First BanCorp. [FBP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.08 and P/E Ratio of 9.13. These metrics all suggest that First BanCorp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, First BanCorp. [FBP] earns $262,056 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.02.

First BanCorp. [FBP] has 214.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.19 to 11.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 2.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is First BanCorp. [FBP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First BanCorp. [FBP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.