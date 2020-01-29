Norfolk Southern Corporation[NSC] stock saw a move by 6.28% on Thursday, touching 1.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Norfolk Southern Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NSC shares recorded 262.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock could reach median target price of $218.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock additionally went up by +7.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NSC stock is set at 23.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NSC shares showcased 6.65% increase. NSC saw 2.91% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 31.28% compared to high within the same period of time.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 165.77 to 211.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $204.76.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] sitting at +34.55 and its Gross Margin at +34.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.90%. These measurements indicate that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.77, and its Return on Assets is 7.32. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to

investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.25 and P/E Ratio of 21.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has 262.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 165.77 to 211.46. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 1.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.51. This RSI suggests that Norfolk Southern Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.