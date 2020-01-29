Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.[SHO] stock saw a move by 0.08% on Thursday, touching 1.97 million. Based on the recent volume, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SHO shares recorded 222.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] stock could reach median target price of $14.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] stock additionally went down by -4.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -9.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SHO stock is set at -7.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.91% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SHO shares showcased -2.41% decrease. SHO saw -16.28% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.43% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.96.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 18 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] sitting at +11.71 and its Gross Marg

in at +31.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70%. These measurements indicate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.59, and its Return on Assets is 6.36. These metrics suggest that this Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.63 and P/E Ratio of 19.09. These metrics all suggest that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] earns $24,146,938 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has 222.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.