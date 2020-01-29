Valero Energy Corporation[VLO] stock saw a move by 1.06% on Thursday, touching 2.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Valero Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VLO shares recorded 411.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock could reach median target price of $110.00.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock additionally went down by -4.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VLO stock is set at 6.07% by far, with shares price recording returns by -13.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VLO shares showcased 2.28% increase. VLO saw -15.73% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.78% compared to high within the same period of time.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.05.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 30 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at +3.99 and its Gross Margin at +4.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 14.26, and its Return on Assets is 6.14. These metrics suggest that this Valero Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.34 and P/E Ratio of 15.52. These metrics all suggest that Valero Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] earns $11,405,613 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 411.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.16. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.