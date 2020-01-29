Investors Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] gained by 1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $11.91 price per share at the time. Investors Bancorp, Inc. represents 268.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.20B with the latest information.

The Investors Bancorp, Inc. traded at the price of $11.91 with 1.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ISBC shares recorded 1.56M.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.35 to 12.91. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] sitting at +27.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40%. These measurements indicate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Equity is 6.61, and its Return on Assets is 0.79. These metrics suggest that this Investors Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 180.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 17.62. These metrics all suggest that Investors Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] earns $498,724 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has 268.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.35 to 12.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.