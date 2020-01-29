JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] opened at N/A and closed at $134.43 a share within trading session on 01/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $135.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] had 3.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 10.51M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.95%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $98.09 during that period and JPM managed to take a rebound to $141.10 in the last 52 weeks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.09 to 141.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 10 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at +31.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.70%. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.99, and its Return on Assets is

1.36. These metrics suggest that this JPMorgan Chase & Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.87.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.12B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $420.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.09 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 1.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.