Kinder Morgan, Inc.[KMI] stock saw a move by -0.37% on Thursday, touching 3.78 million. Based on the recent volume, Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KMI shares recorded 2.27B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] stock additionally went up by +2.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KMI stock is set at 19.96% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KMI shares showcased 2.73% increase. KMI saw -2.29% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.72% compared to high within the same period of time.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.71 to 21.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.46.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] sitting at +28.49 and its Gross Margin at +35.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10%. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 4.76, and its Return on Assets is 2.02. These metrics suggest that this Kinder Morgan, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 100.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.45 and P/E Ratio of 22.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] earns $1,296,495 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] has 2.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.71 to 21.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.