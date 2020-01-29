The share price of Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] inclined by $5.85, presently trading at $5.96. The company’s shares saw 34.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.43 recorded on 01/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KOS fall by -7.74% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.31% compared to -0.50 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.43%, while additionally gaining 20.40% during the last 12 months. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.77. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.81% increase from the current trading price.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.43 to 7.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.85.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] sitting at -8.39 and its Gross Margin at +3.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30%. These measurements indicate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.80%. Its Return on Equity is -10.22, and its Return on Assets is -2.58. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KOS financial performance.

Turning to investigate th

is organization’s capital structure, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 225.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.42 and P/E Ratio of 15.55. These metrics all suggest that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] earns $2,338,497 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has 408.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.43 to 7.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 4.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.