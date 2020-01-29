Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [NYSE: LEE] gained by 81.75% on the last trading session, reaching $2.29 price per share at the time. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated represents 57.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.10M with the latest information.

The Lee Enterprises, Incorporated traded at the price of $2.29 with 29.39 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LEE shares recorded 192.77K.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [NYSE:LEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.18 to 3.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [LEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [LEE] sitting at +16.03 and its Gross Margin at +54.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Assets is 2.52.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.77, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [LEE] earns $172,598 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [LEE] has 57.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.18 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 5.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.48. This RSI suggests that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [LEE] a Reliable Buy?

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated [LEE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.