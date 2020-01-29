Lennar Corporation[LEN] stock saw a move by 0.73% on Thursday, touching 4.54 million. Based on the recent volume, Lennar Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LEN shares recorded 308.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock could reach median target price of $70.50.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock additionally went up by +4.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LEN stock is set at 52.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LEN shares showcased 41.27% increase. LEN saw -0.38% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 56.68% compared to high within the same period of time.

Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.26 to 68.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.29.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 25 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lennar Corporation [LEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lennar Corporation [LEN] sitting at +11.06 and its Gross Margin at +20.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics

indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 12.02.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is .

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] has 308.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.26 to 68.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.19. This RSI suggests that Lennar Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lennar Corporation [LEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lennar Corporation [LEN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.